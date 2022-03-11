Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program invites exceptional families to drink tea and talk at Building 1201 on Hainerberg, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 26, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Nov. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 10:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71405
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109356182.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Community Service hosts Coffee and Chaos radio spot, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
