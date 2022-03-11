Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Library hosts Legos for Everyone radio spot

    Wiesbaden Library hosts Legos for Everyone radio spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.03.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Library invites community members to play with legos and enjoy refreshments at the library on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 20, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Nov. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 10:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71404
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109356178.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Pfc. Deziree Keay
    Year 2022
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Library hosts Legos for Everyone radio spot, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fun
    Community
    Legos
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyGarrisonWiesbaden

