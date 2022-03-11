Amelia Earhart Playhouse hosts staged play readings radio spot

Amelia Earhart Playhouse hosts staged play readings at the playhouse in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 19, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Nov. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 10:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71400
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109356147.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
