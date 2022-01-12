Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - R2PC

    Fort Polk Podcast - R2PC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    This week we are joined by the Army Resilience R2 Performance Center. The R2 Performance Center is an innovative organization that enhances resilience, optimizes performance, and builds unit cohesion for the U.S. Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71374
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109354644.mp3
    Length: 00:44:18
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - R2PC, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Fort Polk
    Jeff England

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT