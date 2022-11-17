In this episode, we're focusing on Tobacco/diabetes awareness and how quitting smoking can help manage diabetes. We'll be talking to experts about the dangers of tobacco use, how to quit smoking, and how quitting smoking can help with more than just lung health.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 12:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71371
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109354638.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:07
|Artist
|Jeff England
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Health Promotion, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT