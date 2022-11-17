Fort Polk Podcast - Health Promotion

In this episode, we're focusing on Tobacco/diabetes awareness and how quitting smoking can help manage diabetes. We'll be talking to experts about the dangers of tobacco use, how to quit smoking, and how quitting smoking can help with more than just lung health.