Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - AFAP

    Fort Polk Podcast - AFAP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    AFAP is the Army Family Action Plan. It's a way for military families to have a voice in the decision-making process about their quality of life. The AFAP Conference is an opportunity for military families to come together and discuss the issues that are important to them. This year's conference will be held at the Warrior Center at Fort Polk on November 15th and 16th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 12:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71369
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109354636.mp3
    Length: 00:40:06
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - AFAP, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Fort Polk
    Jeff England

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT