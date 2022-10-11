Fort Polk Podcast - AFAP

AFAP is the Army Family Action Plan. It's a way for military families to have a voice in the decision-making process about their quality of life. The AFAP Conference is an opportunity for military families to come together and discuss the issues that are important to them. This year's conference will be held at the Warrior Center at Fort Polk on November 15th and 16th.
