Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Seagull - Ep 018 - December 2022

    The Seagull - Ep 018 - December 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month’s show features an interview with two NCOs from the 102nd Force Support Squadron. We speak to them about the new processes at the troop camp, as well as some changes with lunches during the RSDs. Later we’ll fill you in on some of the recent news from the wing but first, in this month’s command message - we will hear from Colonel Tim Gordon, wing vice commander. Colonel Gordon extends his well wishes for the holiday season and emphasizes the importance of friends and family during this time of the year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.02.2022 15:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71355
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109351622.mp3
    Length: 00:30:04
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 018 - December 2022, by Timothy Sandland and TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    massachusetts
    ang
    command message
    102iw
    seagull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT