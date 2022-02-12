The Seagull - Ep 018 - December 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71355" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This month’s show features an interview with two NCOs from the 102nd Force Support Squadron. We speak to them about the new processes at the troop camp, as well as some changes with lunches during the RSDs. Later we’ll fill you in on some of the recent news from the wing but first, in this month’s command message - we will hear from Colonel Tim Gordon, wing vice commander. Colonel Gordon extends his well wishes for the holiday season and emphasizes the importance of friends and family during this time of the year.