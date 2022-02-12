Safety is applied to what we do every day. During the holidays, there are extra precautions to take while traveling, decorating, cooking, and more. The 189th Airlift Wing Safety Office shares best practices each year during the holidays hoping the outcome will result in at least one less fall off a ladder or no fried turkeys catapulted across the yard. Check out the latest podcast for safety tips and tricks.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2022 08:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71350
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109350223.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:33
|Artist
|Jessica Roles
|Composer
|Jessica Roles
|Conductor
|Jessica Roles
|Album
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 16
|Track #
|16
|Disc #
|16
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AR Minuteman Moment S1 Ep16, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT