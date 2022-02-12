Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR Minuteman Moment S1 Ep16

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Safety is applied to what we do every day. During the holidays, there are extra precautions to take while traveling, decorating, cooking, and more. The 189th Airlift Wing Safety Office shares best practices each year during the holidays hoping the outcome will result in at least one less fall off a ladder or no fried turkeys catapulted across the yard. Check out the latest podcast for safety tips and tricks.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.02.2022 08:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71350
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109350223.mp3
    Length: 00:24:33
    Artist Jessica Roles
    Composer Jessica Roles
    Conductor Jessica Roles
    Album AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 16
    Track # 16
    Disc # 16
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment S1 Ep16, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Holiday Safety
    189th Airlift Wing
    Travel Safety
    Cooking Safety

