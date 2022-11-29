Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 50: U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains

In our 50th episode of the 19th ESC Every Soldier Counts Podcast our new host and new 19th ESC Public Affairs Officer Maj. Javon Starnes sits down with the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem. Solhjem was in the Republic of Korea visiting the troops a couple of days after Thanksgiving and stopped by our studio during the Daegu leg of the trip.