    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 50: U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    11.29.2022

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    In our 50th episode of the 19th ESC Every Soldier Counts Podcast our new host and new 19th ESC Public Affairs Officer Maj. Javon Starnes sits down with the U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem. Solhjem was in the Republic of Korea visiting the troops a couple of days after Thanksgiving and stopped by our studio during the Daegu leg of the trip.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.02.2022 01:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71348
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109349987.mp3
    Length: 00:31:50
    Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 50: U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem
    The Every Soldier Counts Podcast
    Maj. Javon Starnes
    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 50: U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains

