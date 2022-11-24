Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 2 - Enlisted Manning Cycle

On this edition of the Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Sgt. 1st Classes John Vos, CMF 91 Talent Manager and Travis Tucker, 89 Delta Talent Manager. This episode covers the Enlisted Manning Cycle and how it fits into the Enlisted Assignment Process; EMC vs. YMAV; how to effectively preference your available assignments/consequences of not preferencing all options; and the importance of communicating with your talent manager.