Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 2 - Enlisted Manning Cycle

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 2 - Enlisted Manning Cycle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2022

    Audio by Daniela Vestal 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    On this edition of the Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Sgt. 1st Classes John Vos, CMF 91 Talent Manager and Travis Tucker, 89 Delta Talent Manager. This episode covers the Enlisted Manning Cycle and how it fits into the Enlisted Assignment Process; EMC vs. YMAV; how to effectively preference your available assignments/consequences of not preferencing all options; and the importance of communicating with your talent manager.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.01.2022 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71345
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109348959.mp3
    Length: 00:52:37
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 2 - Enlisted Manning Cycle, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HRC
    Power hour
    Ordnance Branch
    enlisted manning cycle
    YMAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT