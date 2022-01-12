Fort McCoy DFMWR Recreation Specialist outlines 2022 opening of Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71344" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation describes plans Dec. 1, 2022, for the 2022-2023 season at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Karis discusses the ski area opening, preparations for the opening, how the success at the area the past two seasons have made Whitetail a winter destination, and much more. (Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)