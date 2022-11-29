Fort McCoy Garrison Commander discusses heroism of police officer during medal presentation

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks about the heroism of police officers and emergency responders Nov. 29, 2022, and especially the heroism of Police Officer Raymond A. Brand III during a presentation of a Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal at the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Brand was presented the medal for a February 2022 rescue effort where he helped remove two people from a burning vehicle in Sparta, Wis., after a vehicle accident, ultimately helping save one of the victim's lives. Messenger explains what Brand did and more. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)