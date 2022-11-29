Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander discusses heroism of police officer during medal presentation

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander discusses heroism of police officer during medal presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks about the heroism of police officers and emergency responders Nov. 29, 2022, and especially the heroism of Police Officer Raymond A. Brand III during a presentation of a Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal at the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Brand was presented the medal for a February 2022 rescue effort where he helped remove two people from a burning vehicle in Sparta, Wis., after a vehicle accident, ultimately helping save one of the victim's lives. Messenger explains what Brand did and more. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2022 16:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71331
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109347394.mp3
    Length: 00:03:01
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander discusses heroism of police officer during medal presentation, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    police officer
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy DES
    medal presenation
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT