    Fort McCoy Police Officer Raymond Brand II discusses receiving Civilian Service Commendation for rescue

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Police Officer Raymond A. Brand II with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department discusses Nov. 29, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., receiving a Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal for "exceptional service and performance" in an off-duty rescue he supported in February 2022. Brand was presented the medal by the Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger at the directorate headquarters. Brand, a retired Army senior noncommissioned officer, helped rescue two people from a burning vehicle that had been in an accident in Sparta, Wis., in February 2022. One victims did not survive and another did thanks to his quick action, according to the medal citation. Brand recalls what happened that day and more. (Video and interview by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2022 15:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:06:59
    Wisconsin
    medal presentation
    Fort McCoy
    heroic action
    Police Officer Raymond Brand II

