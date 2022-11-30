Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Celebrates Assistant Secretary to the Army for Civil Works – Mr. Michael Connor’s 1-year Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Mr. Michael Connor recently marked his one-year anniversary as the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. In this episode, Inside the Castle sits down to talk with Mr. Connor about this milestone and much more.

    Listen in to hear Mr. Connor's reflections from this past year and his plans for 2023.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2022 16:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Celebrates Assistant Secretary to the Army for Civil Works – Mr. Michael Connor’s 1-year Anniversary, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

