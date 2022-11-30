Inside the Castle Celebrates Assistant Secretary to the Army for Civil Works – Mr. Michael Connor’s 1-year Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71329" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Michael Connor recently marked his one-year anniversary as the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. In this episode, Inside the Castle sits down to talk with Mr. Connor about this milestone and much more.



Listen in to hear Mr. Connor's reflections from this past year and his plans for 2023.