    The Contracting Experience - Episode 41: Follow-up: Collaborating with Industry

    11.29.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    AFMC/PK Podcast Episode 41: Follow-up: Collaborating with Industry -
    Chelsea Fulham & Abby Doorn

    In this episode, we follow-up with our guests from episode 36, Chelsea
    Fulham and Abby Doorn, who are Air Force Contracting professionals that
    completed Education with Industry (EWI) fellowships. Chelsea's work with
    Amazon and Abby's work with Anduril really got them thinking about how
    collaborative industry is with its partners and how Government Acquisition
    may better take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with industry to
    meet its goals.

    As part of their EWI capstone project, Chelsea and Abby worked with Data
    Analytics students from UC Berkeley to develop a tool that would allow
    companies doing business with the Government a vehicle to provide feedback
    on the acquisition process. Chelsea and Abby share the data they received
    from industry partners and identify which indicators show the biggest
    opportunities for improving the acquisition timeline. They also give advice
    to future EWI fellows as they collaborate with industry to learn and improve
    the way we do business.

    Acronyms:
    EWI - Education with Industry
    Amazon SCOT - Supply Chain Optimization Technologies
    NSIN - National Security Innovation Network
    MVP - Minimum Viable Product

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via
    thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2022 13:16
    Length: 00:35:28
