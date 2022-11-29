The Contracting Experience - Episode 41: Follow-up: Collaborating with Industry

AFMC/PK Podcast Episode 41: Follow-up: Collaborating with Industry -

Chelsea Fulham & Abby Doorn



In this episode, we follow-up with our guests from episode 36, Chelsea

Fulham and Abby Doorn, who are Air Force Contracting professionals that

completed Education with Industry (EWI) fellowships. Chelsea's work with

Amazon and Abby's work with Anduril really got them thinking about how

collaborative industry is with its partners and how Government Acquisition

may better take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with industry to

meet its goals.



As part of their EWI capstone project, Chelsea and Abby worked with Data

Analytics students from UC Berkeley to develop a tool that would allow

companies doing business with the Government a vehicle to provide feedback

on the acquisition process. Chelsea and Abby share the data they received

from industry partners and identify which indicators show the biggest

opportunities for improving the acquisition timeline. They also give advice

to future EWI fellows as they collaborate with industry to learn and improve

the way we do business.



Acronyms:

EWI - Education with Industry

Amazon SCOT - Supply Chain Optimization Technologies

NSIN - National Security Innovation Network

MVP - Minimum Viable Product



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via

thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.