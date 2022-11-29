The Contracting Experience - Episode 41: Follow-up: Collaborating with Industry

AFMC/PK Podcast Episode 41: Follow-up: Collaborating with Industry -
Chelsea Fulham & Abby Doorn
In this episode, we follow-up with our guests from episode 36, Chelsea
Fulham and Abby Doorn, who are Air Force Contracting professionals that
completed Education with Industry (EWI) fellowships. Chelsea's work with
Amazon and Abby's work with Anduril really got them thinking about how
collaborative industry is with its partners and how Government Acquisition
may better take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with industry to
meet its goals.
As part of their EWI capstone project, Chelsea and Abby worked with Data
Analytics students from UC Berkeley to develop a tool that would allow
companies doing business with the Government a vehicle to provide feedback
on the acquisition process. Chelsea and Abby share the data they received
from industry partners and identify which indicators show the biggest
opportunities for improving the acquisition timeline. They also give advice
to future EWI fellows as they collaborate with industry to learn and improve
the way we do business.
Acronyms:
EWI - Education with Industry
Amazon SCOT - Supply Chain Optimization Technologies
NSIN - National Security Innovation Network
MVP - Minimum Viable Product
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via
thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
