Roll Call - Episode #49

Tech Sgt. Ces White and Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez discuss their careers in the Guard and cross training in to Public Affairs and why they chose PA.

This weekend is a holiday extravaganza at the Wing this weekend find out what's happening this weekend on this episode of Roll Call.



