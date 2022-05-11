Tech Sgt. Ces White and Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez discuss their careers in the Guard and cross training in to Public Affairs and why they chose PA.
This weekend is a holiday extravaganza at the Wing this weekend find out what's happening this weekend on this episode of Roll Call.
Military Crisis Line:
From your cell call or text:988
https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/.../military-crisis-line/
Linktr.ee/126arw
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71321
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109345501.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:53
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Roll Call - Episode #49, by MSgt Brian Ellison, SSgt Aaron Rodriguez and TSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT