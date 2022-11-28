Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 GTMO Holidays CFS Bank Account Management

    2022 GTMO Holidays CFS Bank Account Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    11.28.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A 15-second spot about smart bank account management and contacting a command financial specialist for help.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 11.29.2022 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71308
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109345166.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 GTMO Holidays CFS Bank Account Management, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    GTMO
    Cuba
    NSGB
    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT