Equipping the Corps - S1 E22 MCSC's New Commander Shares Vision, Priorities with BGen David Walsh

On June 9, Marine Corps Systems Command welcomed a new Commander, BGen David Walsh. He’s an aviator by trade with a wealth of acquisition knowledge including time serving as the USMC Light/Attack Helicopters assistant program manager for systems engineering for the Marine Aviation Detachment at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. During that period, he was selected as part of the first cadre of Marine Corps Acquisition Officers. Throughout his 30-year career, he grew from a young aviator in various Marine operational squadrons to being the individual responsible for much of the gear in those squadrons to ultimately the head of all Marine Corps ground and IT acquisition. On this episode, Manny sits down with BGen Walsh to discuss his goals and priorities for the command.