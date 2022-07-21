Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E22 MCSC's New Commander Shares Vision, Priorities with BGen David Walsh

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E22 MCSC's New Commander Shares Vision, Priorities with BGen David Walsh

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Audio by Kelly Flynn 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    On June 9, Marine Corps Systems Command welcomed a new Commander, BGen David Walsh. He’s an aviator by trade with a wealth of acquisition knowledge including time serving as the USMC Light/Attack Helicopters assistant program manager for systems engineering for the Marine Aviation Detachment at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. During that period, he was selected as part of the first cadre of Marine Corps Acquisition Officers. Throughout his 30-year career, he grew from a young aviator in various Marine operational squadrons to being the individual responsible for much of the gear in those squadrons to ultimately the head of all Marine Corps ground and IT acquisition. On this episode, Manny sits down with BGen Walsh to discuss his goals and priorities for the command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 11.28.2022 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71293
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109342808.mp3
    Length: 00:37:29
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E22 MCSC's New Commander Shares Vision, Priorities with BGen David Walsh, by Kelly Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    acquisition
    MARCORSYSCOM
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT