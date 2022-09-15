Equipping the Corps - S1 E26 Ground Based Air Defense with Don Kelley

Living in a world where the threat is constantly evolving and changing is challenging. Finding the technology and capabilities to meet and defeat those threats in a timely manner can sometimes prove twice as daunting. But for one team at Program Executive Office Land Systems, those challenges do not deter them, but rather energizes and drives them to find creative solutions for Marines who face those threats daily. They are the newest program team at PEO LS, the Ground Based Air Defense team, also known as GBAD. They are quickly making a name for themselves not only for the diverse capabilities that they will be fielding, but also for the speed in which they are getting that gear in the hands of Marines. On this episode, Manny chats with the Program Manager for GBAD, Don Kelley.