Equipping the Corps - S2 E4 Ground Radios with Maj. Joshua Kapp

Force Design 2030 guidance emphasizes the need for "resilient communication architectures capable of closing kill chains in austere environments." With that comes the need to equip our Marines with the communications equipment to meet that mission. Communication and information systems, such as ground radios, are critical to providing Marines reliable, secure and flexible communication networks - a critical component of our warfighter's tool kit. The modern battlespace relies on radios for situational awareness, decision-making and information sharing.
Product Manager Ground Radios acquires the systems Marines need to communicate securely, including in satellite-denied environments. On this episode, Tripp chats with the Product Manager for Ground Radios, Maj. Joshua Kapp.
