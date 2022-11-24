Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E4 Ground Radios with Maj. Joshua Kapp

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E4 Ground Radios with Maj. Joshua Kapp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Force Design 2030 guidance emphasizes the need for "resilient communication architectures capable of closing kill chains in austere environments." With that comes the need to equip our Marines with the communications equipment to meet that mission. Communication and information systems, such as ground radios, are critical to providing Marines reliable, secure and flexible communication networks - a critical component of our warfighter's tool kit. The modern battlespace relies on radios for situational awareness, decision-making and information sharing.

    Product Manager Ground Radios acquires the systems Marines need to communicate securely, including in satellite-denied environments. On this episode, Tripp chats with the Product Manager for Ground Radios, Maj. Joshua Kapp.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2022
    Date Posted: 11.28.2022 09:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71291
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109342673.mp3
    Length: 00:26:27
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscast
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 E4 Ground Radios with Maj. Joshua Kapp, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communication
    podcast
    Marines
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    MCSC
    ground radios
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT