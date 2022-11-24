Equipping the Corps - S2 E4 Ground Radios with Maj. Joshua Kapp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71291" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Force Design 2030 guidance emphasizes the need for "resilient communication architectures capable of closing kill chains in austere environments." With that comes the need to equip our Marines with the communications equipment to meet that mission. Communication and information systems, such as ground radios, are critical to providing Marines reliable, secure and flexible communication networks - a critical component of our warfighter's tool kit. The modern battlespace relies on radios for situational awareness, decision-making and information sharing.



Product Manager Ground Radios acquires the systems Marines need to communicate securely, including in satellite-denied environments. On this episode, Tripp chats with the Product Manager for Ground Radios, Maj. Joshua Kapp.