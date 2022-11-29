Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: November 29, 2022

    JAPAN

    11.28.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The bilateral exercise Keen Sword 2023 concluded in the Philippine Sea, Project Convergence 2022 provided U.S. Soldiers along with British and Australian troops to test new technologies in California, and members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army toured Yokota Air Base.

