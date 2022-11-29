On this Pacific Pulse: The bilateral exercise Keen Sword 2023 concluded in the Philippine Sea, Project Convergence 2022 provided U.S. Soldiers along with British and Australian troops to test new technologies in California, and members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army toured Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2022 23:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71290
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109342168.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: November 29, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
