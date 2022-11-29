Pacific Pulse: November 29, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71290" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: The bilateral exercise Keen Sword 2023 concluded in the Philippine Sea, Project Convergence 2022 provided U.S. Soldiers along with British and Australian troops to test new technologies in California, and members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army toured Yokota Air Base.