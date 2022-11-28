Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 3

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.28.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    In Episode 3, we invite Lieutenant Commander Shane Beener from N9 department to discuss job opportunities around CFAY, what the child youth program can do for you, as well as the newly opened teen center.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 11.27.2022 21:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:34
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscasts
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 3, by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Navy
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CYP

