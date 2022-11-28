In Episode 3, we invite Lieutenant Commander Shane Beener from N9 department to discuss job opportunities around CFAY, what the child youth program can do for you, as well as the newly opened teen center.
This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 3, by PO2 Conner Houghtaling
