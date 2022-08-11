Fort McCoy Behind the Triad Leadership Podcast - Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71283" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the Behind the Triad Podcast Series, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Steve Messenger discusses different aspects of leadership with a wide variety of leaders from both on and off the installation. In this first episode, the president of Viterbo University out of La Crosse, Wis., Dr. Rick Trietley visits Fort McCoy for a in depth discussion of the differences and similarities of leadership styles between military and civilian environments. Dr. Trietley is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, with a combat deployment in Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division.



(Audio recording and editing by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)