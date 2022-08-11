Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Behind the Triad Leadership Podcast - Episode 1

    Fort McCoy Behind the Triad Leadership Podcast - Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In the Behind the Triad Podcast Series, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Steve Messenger discusses different aspects of leadership with a wide variety of leaders from both on and off the installation. In this first episode, the president of Viterbo University out of La Crosse, Wis., Dr. Rick Trietley visits Fort McCoy for a in depth discussion of the differences and similarities of leadership styles between military and civilian environments. Dr. Trietley is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, with a combat deployment in Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division.

    (Audio recording and editing by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.23.2022 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71283
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109338923.mp3
    Length: 00:22:46
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Behind the Triad Leadership Podcast - Episode 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Podcast
    Education
    Fort McCoy
    Community Engagement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT