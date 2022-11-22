The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Molly sits down with 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff, Col. Ryan McCormack, to learn about the Marne Hall of Fame. McCormack gives us the run down all the way of how to submit someone for consideration all the way to who we can look forward to inducting during next week's Marne Week ceremony. The Marne Report is now available for download on your favorite streaming platform!