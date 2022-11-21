Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 5

    Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 5

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    CR2C Integrator Bryan Copeland and Jo Anita Miley, from Garrison Public Affairs, chats about the exactly what is the CR2C program at Redstone Arsenal.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 11.21.2022 19:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71267
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109335227.mp3
    Length: 00:16:55
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 5, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast

