    Pacific Pulse: Nov. 21, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.21.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery exercised expeditionary hospitalization on the first island chain in coordination with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force as part of Exercise Keen Sword 2022, U.S. Air Force, Hawaii Air National Guard and Royal Australian Air Force participate in Exercise Global Dexterity 22-2, and the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs spoke at the Politico Defense Summit on defense of Taiwan.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 11.21.2022 00:35
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Pacific Pulse: Nov. 21, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JSDF
    IndoAsiaPacific
    IndoPacom
    KeenSword22
    GlobalDexterity22-2
    Politico Defense Summit

