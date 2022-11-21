Pacific Pulse: Nov. 21, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: The Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery exercised expeditionary hospitalization on the first island chain in coordination with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force as part of Exercise Keen Sword 2022, U.S. Air Force, Hawaii Air National Guard and Royal Australian Air Force participate in Exercise Global Dexterity 22-2, and the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs spoke at the Politico Defense Summit on defense of Taiwan.