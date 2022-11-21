On this Pacific Pulse: The Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery exercised expeditionary hospitalization on the first island chain in coordination with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force as part of Exercise Keen Sword 2022, U.S. Air Force, Hawaii Air National Guard and Royal Australian Air Force participate in Exercise Global Dexterity 22-2, and the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs spoke at the Politico Defense Summit on defense of Taiwan.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2022 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71255
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109333705.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: Nov. 21, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
