Mental Health Monday: Grief

First Lieutenant McLain and Private First Class Shelley from the 65th Medical Brigade were interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, November 7th, 2022. They shared guidance on understanding and processing grief. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2022 23:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
