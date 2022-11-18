The Marne Report

On this special edition of The Marne Report Podcast, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs, chats with Maj. Josh Cosmos, 3rd Infantry Division Historian about the rich history of the 3rd ID. The Marne Division celebrates its 105th Birthday on Nov. 21. Learn about our division's rich and storied history by taking a listen on your favorite streaming platform, today!