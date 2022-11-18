Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    GA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this special edition of The Marne Report Podcast, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs, chats with Maj. Josh Cosmos, 3rd Infantry Division Historian about the rich history of the 3rd ID. The Marne Division celebrates its 105th Birthday on Nov. 21. Learn about our division's rich and storied history by taking a listen on your favorite streaming platform, today!

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
