    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    GA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report Kevin sits down with Emily and Beau from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security to talk about our upcoming Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Installation Exercise. Now available on your favorite streaming platform!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 11.18.2022 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd ID
    DPTMS
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

