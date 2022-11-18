The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report Kevin sits down with Emily and Beau from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security to talk about our upcoming Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Installation Exercise. Now available on your favorite streaming platform!