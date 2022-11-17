CUBIST S6E2: Is history of mTBI linked to abnormal neuroendocrine disorder screens?

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, "Relation of mild traumatic brain injury history to abnormalities on a preliminary neuroendocrine screen; a Multi-Center LIMBIC-CENC Analysis,” by Bill Walker and colleagues and published in Brain Injury in May of 2022.
Article Citation: Walker, W. C., Werner, J., Agyemang, A., Allen, C., Resch, J., Troyanskaya, M., & Kenney, K. (2022). Relation of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury history to abnormalities on a preliminary Neuroendocrine screen; A multicenter LIMBIC-CENC analysis. Brain injury, 36(5), 607–619. doi.org/10.1080/02699052.2022.2068185
Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35507697/
CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
