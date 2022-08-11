Thirty-second commercial spot highlighting the Bahrain Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Volunteer event, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2022 01:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71238
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109328315.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BSPCA Volunteer Radio Spot, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT