Thirty-second commercial spot highlighting the 6th Annual Farmer's Market trip hosted by MWR Bahrain, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2022 01:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71235
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109328312.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Farmer's Market Radio Spot, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT