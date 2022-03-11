Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #48

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech Sgt. Josh Johnson, 126th Operations Squadron, Air Crew Flight Equipment shop, talks about his job ensuring equipment is up to standards and safe for the crew no matter they fly. He, also, tells us about his unique university career.
    Find out how to get free passes to National Parks.
    We can't forget, listen to find out who the Military and Family Readiness Amazon gift card.

    linktr.ee/126ARW
    Military Crisis Line call or text 988.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    podcast
    AFE
    126 ARW
    Air Crew Flight Equipment

