Roll Call - Episode #48

Tech Sgt. Josh Johnson, 126th Operations Squadron, Air Crew Flight Equipment shop, talks about his job ensuring equipment is up to standards and safe for the crew no matter they fly. He, also, tells us about his unique university career.

Find out how to get free passes to National Parks.

We can't forget, listen to find out who the Military and Family Readiness Amazon gift card.



Military Crisis Line call or text 988.