Engineers are critical to the design, development, testing and fielding of systems and gear supporting our Marines. Chemical, software, systems, electrical, mechanical - all types of engineers make up the SYSCOM team to ensure our Marines have the gear they need to succeed and win in the battlefields of today and tomorrow. Unknowingly, many of those engineers got their start when, at a younger age, they participated in a STEM event. Science Technology Engineering and Math, or STEM, programs and activities provide an opportunity for today's youth to have exposure to what a career in STEM may look like and helps ensure we develop the next generation of engineers. Manny sits down with the Command's engineering competency lead and federal STEM action officer, Ms. Joy Champion.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2022 12:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71227
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109326862.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:40
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E20 STEM with Joy Champion, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT