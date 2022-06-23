Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E20 STEM with Joy Champion

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E20 STEM with Joy Champion

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Engineers are critical to the design, development, testing and fielding of systems and gear supporting our Marines. Chemical, software, systems, electrical, mechanical - all types of engineers make up the SYSCOM team to ensure our Marines have the gear they need to succeed and win in the battlefields of today and tomorrow. Unknowingly, many of those engineers got their start when, at a younger age, they participated in a STEM event. Science Technology Engineering and Math, or STEM, programs and activities provide an opportunity for today's youth to have exposure to what a career in STEM may look like and helps ensure we develop the next generation of engineers. Manny sits down with the Command's engineering competency lead and federal STEM action officer, Ms. Joy Champion.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71227
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326862.mp3
    Length: 00:34:40
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E20 STEM with Joy Champion, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    STEM
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    Science Technology Engineering and Math
    Equipping the Corps

