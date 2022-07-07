Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 Ep21 Marine Corps Recruiting Information Support System with Jason Glavich

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marine Corps Systems Command collaborated with Marine Corps Recruiting Command to develop the Marine Corps Recruiting Information Support System, also known as MCRISS. This system has been vital in streamlining recruiting operations, enabling the command and control of systematic recruiting operations across all distributed locations from coast-to-coast. The latest version, MCRISS II, is a mobile platform that provides Marines with their recruiting needs from the moment they meet an applicant to the time they leave for boot camp. On this episode, Manny chats with the program manager for MCRISS, Jason Glavich.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71226
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326861.mp3
    Length: 00:30:42
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 Ep21 Marine Corps Recruiting Information Support System with Jason Glavich, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Marines
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    MCRISS
    Marine Corps Recruiting Information Support System
    Equipping the Corps

