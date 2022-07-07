Equipping the Corps - S1 Ep21 Marine Corps Recruiting Information Support System with Jason Glavich

Marine Corps Systems Command collaborated with Marine Corps Recruiting Command to develop the Marine Corps Recruiting Information Support System, also known as MCRISS. This system has been vital in streamlining recruiting operations, enabling the command and control of systematic recruiting operations across all distributed locations from coast-to-coast. The latest version, MCRISS II, is a mobile platform that provides Marines with their recruiting needs from the moment they meet an applicant to the time they leave for boot camp. On this episode, Manny chats with the program manager for MCRISS, Jason Glavich.
