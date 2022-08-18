Equipping the Corps - S1 E24 Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory with Scott Lacy

The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory or MCWL, is tasked by the Commandant to identify future challenges and opportunities, develop warfighting concepts, and comprehensively explore options available to the warfighter, in order to inform the combat development process to meet the challenges of the future operating environment. In more simplistic terms, the Lab is tasked with the experimentation and wargaming required to inform the needs and capabilities of the future battlefield. As I have mentioned before on previous episodes, Marine Corps acquisition is a team sport and MCWL plays a huge role on that team. On this episode, Manny chats with the Chief of Staff for MCWL and Deputy Director of Futures Division, Mr. Scott Lacy.