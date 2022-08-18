Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E24 Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory with Scott Lacy

    08.18.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory or MCWL, is tasked by the Commandant to identify future challenges and opportunities, develop warfighting concepts, and comprehensively explore options available to the warfighter, in order to inform the combat development process to meet the challenges of the future operating environment. In more simplistic terms, the Lab is tasked with the experimentation and wargaming required to inform the needs and capabilities of the future battlefield. As I have mentioned before on previous episodes, Marine Corps acquisition is a team sport and MCWL plays a huge role on that team. On this episode, Manny chats with the Chief of Staff for MCWL and Deputy Director of Futures Division, Mr. Scott Lacy.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:44
    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E24 Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory with Scott Lacy, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

