Equipping the Corps - S1 E23 MCSC’s Command Safety Office with Tripp Elliott

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71224" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Systems Command is responsible for a lot of high-value gear, but our people remain our most valuable asset. One office at Marine Corps Systems Command is tasked with the great responsibility of ensuring our Marines are safe and preventable mishaps are eliminated throughout the acquisition process— the Command Safety Office. The Command Safety Office provides assistance and education to program management teams and promotes the commander’s Safety and Occupational Health policy. The expertise delivered by the office enhances the testing and fielding of safe and environmentally sound ground equipment and weapons systems. On this episode, Manny sits down with the man leading our safety efforts, Tripp Elliott.