    Equipping the Corps - S1 E23 MCSC’s Command Safety Office with Tripp Elliott

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marine Corps Systems Command is responsible for a lot of high-value gear, but our people remain our most valuable asset. One office at Marine Corps Systems Command is tasked with the great responsibility of ensuring our Marines are safe and preventable mishaps are eliminated throughout the acquisition process— the Command Safety Office. The Command Safety Office provides assistance and education to program management teams and promotes the commander’s Safety and Occupational Health policy. The expertise delivered by the office enhances the testing and fielding of safe and environmentally sound ground equipment and weapons systems. On this episode, Manny sits down with the man leading our safety efforts, Tripp Elliott.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:41:15
    Location: VA, US
    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E23 MCSC’s Command Safety Office with Tripp Elliott, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    podcast
    Marines
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    Equipping the Corps

