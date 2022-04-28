Equipping the Corps - S1 Ep16 Evolving the Future Force with Gen. Eric Smith

In July of 2019, the Commandant of the Marine Corps published his planning guidance. In it was a bold vision to modernize the Corps to meet rapidly evolving future threats. This vision is Force Design 2030. As General Berger developed his strategy, he also made some very important assignments, tasking his respective Deputy Commandants with critical requirements in building the Corps of the future. One of those was the DC for Combat Development and Integration who bore the responsibility of not only developing the requirements, but also conducting experimentation efforts to validate concepts, working through plans to divest of capabilities that did not meet future needs, and ultimately creating decision space for the Commandant to make informed decisions on Force Design 2030. That individual spent nearly two years conducting those studies and analysis, and burning the midnight oil to get the Corps to where it is today --- a strategic naval response force ready to answer our nations’ calls and meet and defeat any future threat. This week Manny has the honor of sitting down with the Corps’ 36th Assistant Commandant, General Eric Smith.