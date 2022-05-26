Equipping the Corps - S1 E18 Testing and Evaluation with Dr. Karen McGrady

Test & Evaluation, or T&E, assists in the risk management process involved in developing, producing, operating, and sustaining systems and capabilities. T&E provides additional information on system capabilities and limitations to the acquisition community to improve the system’s performance and optimize its operational use and sustainment. It also provides an opportunity for program managers to learn about any technical or operational limitations of a system so they can be resolved prior to production and fielding. T&E is an integral part of the systems engineering process and this week Manny chats with the command’s testing and evaluation lead, Dr. Karen McGrady.