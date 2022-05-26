Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E18 Testing and Evaluation with Dr. Karen McGrady

    05.26.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Test & Evaluation, or T&E, assists in the risk management process involved in developing, producing, operating, and sustaining systems and capabilities. T&E provides additional information on system capabilities and limitations to the acquisition community to improve the system’s performance and optimize its operational use and sustainment. It also provides an opportunity for program managers to learn about any technical or operational limitations of a system so they can be resolved prior to production and fielding. T&E is an integral part of the systems engineering process and this week Manny chats with the command’s testing and evaluation lead, Dr. Karen McGrady.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Length: 00:45:47
    podcast
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    testing and evaluation
    Equipping the Corps

