    Equipping the Corps - S1 E19 Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program with Col. Wendell Leimbach

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office is responsible for the management of the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program and serves as the focal point for technical and programmatic guidance of current and projected joint non-lethal weapons technologies. The office provides programmatic recommendations and facilitates joint non-lethal weapons requirements by ensuring that funding supports the joint non-lethal weapons systems that the Department of Defense or combatant commands have identified as needs. The Marine Corps is the executive agency for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program and as such, its director is an acquisition Marine. Manny chats with the man at the helm, the director of the JNLW program, Col. Wendell Leimbach.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71219
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326736.mp3
    Length: 00:40:47
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E19 Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program with Col. Wendell Leimbach, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    Equipping the Corps
    JNLW

