Equipping the Corps - S1 E19 Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program with Col. Wendell Leimbach

The Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office is responsible for the management of the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program and serves as the focal point for technical and programmatic guidance of current and projected joint non-lethal weapons technologies. The office provides programmatic recommendations and facilitates joint non-lethal weapons requirements by ensuring that funding supports the joint non-lethal weapons systems that the Department of Defense or combatant commands have identified as needs. The Marine Corps is the executive agency for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program and as such, its director is an acquisition Marine. Manny chats with the man at the helm, the director of the JNLW program, Col. Wendell Leimbach.