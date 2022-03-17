Equipping the Corps - S1 E13 Intelligence Systems with Lt. Col. David Bain

One of the primary focus areas of Force Design 2030 is command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting or what we commonly refer to as C5ISRT. In the Commandant's Force Design Annual Update released in April, he stated that we now have an enhanced understanding of the need to succeed and not just compete in C5ISRT. Marine Corps Systems Command's Command Element Systems Portfolio provides and sustains many of these capabilities for the Fleet Marine Force. Marines need timely, actionable intelligence to develop plans for fires and maneuvers. Program Manager Intelligence Systems acquires the necessary capabilities to collect, process, exploit and disseminate intelligence information. Manny sits down with the Program Manager for Intelligence Systems, Lt. Col. David Bain, to discuss how the portfolio is developing and fielding critical capabilities for our Marines.