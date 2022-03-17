Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E13 Intelligence Systems with Lt. Col. David Bain

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E13 Intelligence Systems with Lt. Col. David Bain

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    One of the primary focus areas of Force Design 2030 is command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting or what we commonly refer to as C5ISRT. In the Commandant's Force Design Annual Update released in April, he stated that we now have an enhanced understanding of the need to succeed and not just compete in C5ISRT. Marine Corps Systems Command's Command Element Systems Portfolio provides and sustains many of these capabilities for the Fleet Marine Force. Marines need timely, actionable intelligence to develop plans for fires and maneuvers. Program Manager Intelligence Systems acquires the necessary capabilities to collect, process, exploit and disseminate intelligence information. Manny sits down with the Program Manager for Intelligence Systems, Lt. Col. David Bain, to discuss how the portfolio is developing and fielding critical capabilities for our Marines.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71217
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326716.mp3
    Length: 00:52:46
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E13 Intelligence Systems with Lt. Col. David Bain, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    intelligence systems
    Equipping the Corps
    C5ISRT

