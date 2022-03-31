Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E14 Advanced Manufacturing with Dr. Kristin Holzworth

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    In 2015, the Secretary of the Navy issued a memo to bring together the Department of the Navy additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, community to rapidly develop AM capabilities for integration into the Fleet. The Marine Corps quickly began exploring AM and formally established the Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell in 2019. AMOC’s mission is to develop and provide advanced manufacturing technical, data, and rapid fabrication support to the fleet and program offices to improve Marine warfighting effectiveness. Engineers are a critical component to the success of programs at Marine Corps Systems Command and AMOC is a testament to that. Dr. Kristin Holzworth, chief scientist for the Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell, joins Manny to discuss how this small team is making a big impact on the future of the Marine Corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71216
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326715.mp3
    Length: 00:39:22
    Year 2021
    Location: VA, US
    TAGS

    podcast
    SYSCOM
    T&E
    MCSC
    additive manufacturing
    AMOC
    testing and evaluation
    Equipping the Corps

