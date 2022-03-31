Equipping the Corps - S1 E14 Advanced Manufacturing with Dr. Kristin Holzworth

In 2015, the Secretary of the Navy issued a memo to bring together the Department of the Navy additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, community to rapidly develop AM capabilities for integration into the Fleet. The Marine Corps quickly began exploring AM and formally established the Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell in 2019. AMOC’s mission is to develop and provide advanced manufacturing technical, data, and rapid fabrication support to the fleet and program offices to improve Marine warfighting effectiveness. Engineers are a critical component to the success of programs at Marine Corps Systems Command and AMOC is a testament to that. Dr. Kristin Holzworth, chief scientist for the Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell, joins Manny to discuss how this small team is making a big impact on the future of the Marine Corps.