Equipping the Corps - S1 E15 Amphibious Combat Vehicle New Equipment Training Team with Sgt. Juwan White

Manny joins Sgt. Juwan White on Camp Pendleton, California to discuss the Amphibious Combat Vehicle’s New Equipment Training Team. The NETT is responsible for learning everything there is to know about the ACV. They then train the Marines who will eventually be operating those vehicles in the operational forces.