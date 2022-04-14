Manny joins Sgt. Juwan White on Camp Pendleton, California to discuss the Amphibious Combat Vehicle’s New Equipment Training Team. The NETT is responsible for learning everything there is to know about the ACV. They then train the Marines who will eventually be operating those vehicles in the operational forces.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2022 12:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71215
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109326714.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:07
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E15 Amphibious Combat Vehicle New Equipment Training Team with Sgt. Juwan White, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT