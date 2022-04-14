Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E15 Amphibious Combat Vehicle New Equipment Training Team with Sgt. Juwan White

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Manny joins Sgt. Juwan White on Camp Pendleton, California to discuss the Amphibious Combat Vehicle’s New Equipment Training Team. The NETT is responsible for learning everything there is to know about the ACV. They then train the Marines who will eventually be operating those vehicles in the operational forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71215
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326714.mp3
    Length: 00:27:07
    Year 2021
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E15 Amphibious Combat Vehicle New Equipment Training Team with Sgt. Juwan White, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    ACV
    Equipping the Corps
    ACV NET

