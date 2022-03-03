Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E12 Program Executive Officer Land Systems with Rob Cross

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    PEO Land Systems is the only program executive office in the Marine Corps and is located aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico. The PEO is a team of Marines and civilians dedicated to developing, delivering and sustaining lethal capabilities for our Marines. As the Marine Corps undertakes its greatest modernization in a generation, the PEO is playing a critical role in the fielding of modern cutting-edge technologies for our Marines. Overall, the portfolio includes major defense acquisition programs and associated programs with an estimated value of $7.5 billion across the Future Years Defense Program. Manny discusses all this and more with deputy PEO, Rob Cross.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:06
    Length: 00:51:44
    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E12 Program Executive Officer Land Systems with Rob Cross, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    Marines
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    PEO LS
    Equipping the Corps

