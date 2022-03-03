Equipping the Corps - S1 E12 Program Executive Officer Land Systems with Rob Cross

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71214" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

PEO Land Systems is the only program executive office in the Marine Corps and is located aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico. The PEO is a team of Marines and civilians dedicated to developing, delivering and sustaining lethal capabilities for our Marines. As the Marine Corps undertakes its greatest modernization in a generation, the PEO is playing a critical role in the fielding of modern cutting-edge technologies for our Marines. Overall, the portfolio includes major defense acquisition programs and associated programs with an estimated value of $7.5 billion across the Future Years Defense Program. Manny discusses all this and more with deputy PEO, Rob Cross.