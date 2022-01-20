Equipping the Corps - S1 E9 Amphibious Combat Vehicle with Col. Tim Hough

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71213" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) is the Corps' next-generation vehicle designed to move Marines from ship to shore. It is currently replacing the Assault Amphibious Vehicle, which has served the Corps for more than 40 years. The ACV will be the primary means of tactical mobility and lethality for the Marine Battalion Landing Team embarked aboard a Marine Expeditionary Unit at sea and ashore. The ACV has the capability to provide organic, direct fire support to dismounted infantry in the attack, and has a sustained ground mobility similar to the M1A1 tank. The ACV will support expeditionary mobility capability and capacity with balanced levels of performance, protection and payload. Manny talks to the Marine currently leading the fielding and development effort across all ACV mission role variants for the Marine Corps, Col. Tim Hough.