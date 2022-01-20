Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E9 Amphibious Combat Vehicle with Col. Tim Hough

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E9 Amphibious Combat Vehicle with Col. Tim Hough

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) is the Corps' next-generation vehicle designed to move Marines from ship to shore. It is currently replacing the Assault Amphibious Vehicle, which has served the Corps for more than 40 years. The ACV will be the primary means of tactical mobility and lethality for the Marine Battalion Landing Team embarked aboard a Marine Expeditionary Unit at sea and ashore. The ACV has the capability to provide organic, direct fire support to dismounted infantry in the attack, and has a sustained ground mobility similar to the M1A1 tank. The ACV will support expeditionary mobility capability and capacity with balanced levels of performance, protection and payload. Manny talks to the Marine currently leading the fielding and development effort across all ACV mission role variants for the Marine Corps, Col. Tim Hough.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71213
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326711.mp3
    Length: 00:41:38
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E9 Amphibious Combat Vehicle with Col. Tim Hough, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    ACV
    PEO LS
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT