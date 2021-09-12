Equipping the Corps - S1 E7 Training Systems with Col. Lou Lara

The Marine Corps is modernizing to meet the Commandant's vision of Force 2030. That modernization includes providing Marines with the most realistic training to meet and defeat those evolving threats. The Program Manager for Training Systems (PM TRASYS), located in Orlando, Florida, improves the warfighting effectiveness of Fleet Marine Forces by providing training support and developing and sustaining training systems. They are the training systems acquisition arm for the Marine Corps. Manny met with Col. Lou Lara in Florida.



Lara has spent the better part of the last few years leading the team at TRASYS as they work to ensure that Marines have the training systems and capabilities to prepare them for the battlefields of today and tomorrow.