Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E8 Modernizing the Tactical Vehicle Fleet with Jenn Moore

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E8 Modernizing the Tactical Vehicle Fleet with Jenn Moore

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Marine Corps is aggressively modernizing to meet the threats of the future battlefield. Lethality is crucial for the individual Marine to be successful, but so is mobility across the full range of military operations. At the heart of mobility is the new Joint Tactical Vehicle family of vehicles. However, it is not just the JLTV, the entire tactical wheeled fleet is evolving as part of Force Design 2030. The Marine Corps' Light Tactical Vehicles program has the unique mission of divesting the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, fielding more Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and replacing the Marine Corps' Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) with an Ultralight Tactical Vehicle. Manny sat down with Jenn Moore, Program Manager for Light Tactical Vehicles, to discuss these modernization efforts and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71211
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326709.mp3
    Length: 00:36:38
    Year 2021
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E8 Modernizing the Tactical Vehicle Fleet with Jenn Moore, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    JLTV
    vehicles
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    UTV
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT