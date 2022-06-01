Equipping the Corps - S1 E8 Modernizing the Tactical Vehicle Fleet with Jenn Moore

The Marine Corps is aggressively modernizing to meet the threats of the future battlefield. Lethality is crucial for the individual Marine to be successful, but so is mobility across the full range of military operations. At the heart of mobility is the new Joint Tactical Vehicle family of vehicles. However, it is not just the JLTV, the entire tactical wheeled fleet is evolving as part of Force Design 2030. The Marine Corps' Light Tactical Vehicles program has the unique mission of divesting the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, fielding more Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and replacing the Marine Corps' Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) with an Ultralight Tactical Vehicle. Manny sat down with Jenn Moore, Program Manager for Light Tactical Vehicles, to discuss these modernization efforts and more.
