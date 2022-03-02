Equipping the Corps - S1 E10 Office of Small Business Programs with Austin "AJ" Johnson

Innovation is a critical element to the success of any organization and many innovative ideas come from small businesses. It is one of the many reasons DoD and the Marine Corps believe in the potential for small businesses to provide innovative and sometimes revolutionary solutions to meet the needs of our future forces. Small businesses fill critical manufacturing and industrial base gaps and are key contributors to the modernization of the defense industrial base. Increasing small business participation is beyond just meeting statutory goals; it is critical to our national security, and ultimately key to equipping the warfighter. Manny chats with the Command's Associate Director of Small Business Programs, Austin Johnson, and discusses how small businesses can work with the Marine Corps.