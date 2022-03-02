Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E10 Office of Small Business Programs with Austin "AJ" Johnson

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E10 Office of Small Business Programs with Austin "AJ" Johnson

    02.03.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Innovation is a critical element to the success of any organization and many innovative ideas come from small businesses. It is one of the many reasons DoD and the Marine Corps believe in the potential for small businesses to provide innovative and sometimes revolutionary solutions to meet the needs of our future forces. Small businesses fill critical manufacturing and industrial base gaps and are key contributors to the modernization of the defense industrial base. Increasing small business participation is beyond just meeting statutory goals; it is critical to our national security, and ultimately key to equipping the warfighter. Manny chats with the Command's Associate Director of Small Business Programs, Austin Johnson, and discusses how small businesses can work with the Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:07
    TAGS

    podcast
    small business
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    Equipping the Corps

