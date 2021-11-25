Equipping the Corps - S1 E6 Contracts with Johany Deal

Our contracting professionals play a critical role in bridging the gap between the industry and the program offices to ensure we're equipping our Marines with the best capabilities for the fight. Manny chats with Johany Deal, Director of Contracts for Marine Corps Systems Command about what it's like working in contracts here at the command and upcoming engagements with industry.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2022 11:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71209
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109326706.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:18
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
