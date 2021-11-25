Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E6 Contracts with Johany Deal

    11.25.2021

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Our contracting professionals play a critical role in bridging the gap between the industry and the program offices to ensure we're equipping our Marines with the best capabilities for the fight. Manny chats with Johany Deal, Director of Contracts for Marine Corps Systems Command about what it's like working in contracts here at the command and upcoming engagements with industry.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2021
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 11:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E6 Contracts with Johany Deal, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracts
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    Equipping the Corps

