    AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep15

    AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep15

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    What makes a good leader? How do you transition into a leadership role? These questions and more are discussed in this month's episode of AR Minuteman Moment! Listen in as three of our wing's finest talk about their climb up the supervisory ladder, their leadership successes and failures, and their suggestions for a successful career!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 08:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:34:32
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep15, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS

    Leadership
    Podcast
    Supervisor
    Guardsman
    CMSgt
    Followership

