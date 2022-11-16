AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep15

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71208" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

What makes a good leader? How do you transition into a leadership role? These questions and more are discussed in this month's episode of AR Minuteman Moment! Listen in as three of our wing's finest talk about their climb up the supervisory ladder, their leadership successes and failures, and their suggestions for a successful career!