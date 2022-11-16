What makes a good leader? How do you transition into a leadership role? These questions and more are discussed in this month's episode of AR Minuteman Moment! Listen in as three of our wing's finest talk about their climb up the supervisory ladder, their leadership successes and failures, and their suggestions for a successful career!
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2022 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71208
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109326541.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:32
|Artist
|Jessica Roles
|Composer
|Jessica Roles
|Conductor
|Jessica Roles
|Album
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 15
|Track #
|15
|Disc #
|15
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep15, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT